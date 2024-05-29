Listen Live
Local

Emergency Landing: Plane Touches Down on Highway 501

Published on May 29, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Winter frosty night at airport during snowfall

Source: Chalabala / Getty

A small aircraft conducted an emergency landing on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest vicinity.

Video footage obtained by WMBF News depicts the plane landing safely near Carolina Forest Boulevard, with no reported collisions with vehicles on the busy thoroughfare, says WBTV.

Horry County Fire Rescue, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department, responded to the incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.

Following the landing, multiple lanes were temporarily blocked as crews conducted investigations and cleared the area.

Related Stories

According to FlightAware data, the aircraft departed from MYR at 10:45 a.m., flew to the Wilmington area, then returned to Myrtle Beach, where it ultimately made the emergency landing on Highway 501.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

airplane charlotte local North Carolina

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
Charles Schwab Challenge - Round One
Local

Professional Golfer, NC Native Grayson Murray Died By Suicide

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Entertainment

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of All Time List

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

News

Cassie Breaks Her Silence On P. Diddy Assault Video

Student protests continue in the University of North Carolina
Local

UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program

15 items
News

Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close