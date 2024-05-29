Emergency Landing: Plane Touches Down on Highway 501

A small aircraft conducted an emergency landing on Highway 501 in the Carolina Forest vicinity.
Video footage obtained by WMBF News depicts the plane landing safely near Carolina Forest Boulevard, with no reported collisions with vehicles on the busy thoroughfare, says WBTV.
Horry County Fire Rescue, along with the South Carolina Highway Patrol and Horry County Police Department, responded to the incident around 12:15 p.m. on Wednesday. Fortunately, there were no reported injuries.
Following the landing, multiple lanes were temporarily blocked as crews conducted investigations and cleared the area.
According to FlightAware data, the aircraft departed from MYR at 10:45 a.m., flew to the Wilmington area, then returned to Myrtle Beach, where it ultimately made the emergency landing on Highway 501.
