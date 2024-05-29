Wawa Debuts Its Inaugural Store in North Carolina

Convenience store chain Wawa has inaugurated its maiden North Carolina establishment.
The store, situated in the Outer Banks, commenced operations on Thursday, May 16. Traditionally concentrated in the northeastern regions of the United States, Wawa has responded to growing demand by expanding its presence further across the country.
Offering a range of products including gas, groceries, and their renowned hoagies and breakfast sandwiches, the Kill Devil Hills location marks the initiation of Wawa’s expansion plan in North Carolina. According to WBTV, the company aims to unveil a total of 10 stores across the state in 2024.
