Steph Curry Reveals Name of Newest Family Addition

Published on May 27, 2024

Golden State Warriors v Portland Trail Blazers

Source: Amanda Loman / Getty

Ayesha and Steph Curry have announced the arrival of their fourth child.

The newest addition to the Curry family, named Caius Chai Curry, was born on May 11, as revealed by the couple over the weekend on social media. The Currys expressed that the child arrived earlier than expected, says WCNC.

Caius Chai joins siblings Riley Elizabeth Curry, aged 11, Ryan Carson Curry, aged 8, and Canon W. Jack Curry, aged 5, according to NBC News.

Steph Curry, the star player for the Golden State Warriors, currently holds the title of the NBA’s highest earner, with earnings totaling $51.9 million this year, as reported by the Associated Press. Prior to his illustrious NBA career, Curry honed his basketball skills at his high school in Charlotte before transitioning to Davidson College.

