Navigating Summer Travel: Tips for Making the Most of Your Trip

As Memorial Day marks the unofficial start of summer, travelers are gearing up for the upcoming travel season.

Before you make your next travel arrangements, it’s essential to consider some key do’s and don’ts to ensure you make the most of your trip without overspending.

While it’s tempting to cash in airline miles and points or opt for travel insurance, ConsumerAffairs advises against stopping there. According to their findings, selecting an airline solely based on price may not be the best strategy, says WCNC.

While budget airlines often offer attractive fares, they frequently tack on hidden and ancillary fees, quickly erasing any initial savings. ConsumerAffairs suggests being mindful of these additional costs when comparing ticket prices.

Additionally, when planning activities at your destination, opting for free walking tours can be a budget-friendly alternative to expensive guided tours. Many cities, particularly in Europe, offer complimentary walking tours led by knowledgeable locals. These tours provide valuable insights into the history and culture of the area without adding extra expenses to your trip.

