Elevated Severe Weather Risk Expected Monday

The Queen City experiences its 262nd consecutive day without a 90° high as the holiday weekend unfolds. While summer-like temperatures persist into Memorial Day Monday, the focus shifts to the looming threat of severe storms.

While outdoor plans remain intact, vigilance against heavy rain, gusty winds, and damaging hail is essential. Though the tornado risk remains minimal, it has increased marginally, particularly east of the Metro area.

Overnight into Monday morning, a line of storms approaches, primarily affecting areas around Charlotte and westward, with a modest wind and rain threat before dissipating. Later in the afternoon and evening, a second round of storms emerges, albeit more isolated yet intense.

Per WCCB, as Monday’s severe weather threat subsides, a noticeable drop in humidity follows with the passage of a cold front. Midweek sees temperatures cooling into the lower 80s, potentially lingering in the 70s across the Piedmont and Foothills by Thursday and Friday.

While temperatures and dew points rebound by the weekend, rainfall prospects dwindle over the subsequent five days post-Monday.

