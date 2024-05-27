Listen Live
Local

Elevated Severe Weather Risk Expected Monday

Published on May 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Downtown Charlotte, NC, with luxury apartments against the stormy sky at sunset.

Source: Alex Potemkin / Getty

The Queen City experiences its 262nd consecutive day without a 90° high as the holiday weekend unfolds. While summer-like temperatures persist into Memorial Day Monday, the focus shifts to the looming threat of severe storms.

While outdoor plans remain intact, vigilance against heavy rain, gusty winds, and damaging hail is essential. Though the tornado risk remains minimal, it has increased marginally, particularly east of the Metro area.

Related Stories

Overnight into Monday morning, a line of storms approaches, primarily affecting areas around Charlotte and westward, with a modest wind and rain threat before dissipating. Later in the afternoon and evening, a second round of storms emerges, albeit more isolated yet intense.

Per WCCB, as Monday’s severe weather threat subsides, a noticeable drop in humidity follows with the passage of a cold front. Midweek sees temperatures cooling into the lower 80s, potentially lingering in the 70s across the Piedmont and Foothills by Thursday and Friday.

While temperatures and dew points rebound by the weekend, rainfall prospects dwindle over the subsequent five days post-Monday.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local North Carolina weather

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Entertainment

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of All Time List

News

Cassie Breaks Her Silence On P. Diddy Assault Video

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Student protests continue in the University of North Carolina
Local

UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program

15 items
News

Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

News

End of Watch: 4 officers killed in Charlotte shooting

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close