Facebook is NC Top Deleted Social Media App

Published on May 27, 2024

Daily Life At French Riviera

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

A recent study conducted by social media analysts at Viralyft has unveiled the top five most downloaded and deleted social media apps in North Carolina.

Utilizing Google Trends data from the past 12 months, the research delved into the frequency of searches related to app downloads and deletions, offering insights into user behavior. According to WCCB, Facebook emerged as the most frequently deleted social media app in North Carolina, garnering an average monthly search volume of 11,291 for terms like ‘Deactivate Facebook’ and ‘Delete Facebook’. Interestingly, Facebook also holds the title of the most frequently deleted social media app across 31 states.

Following closely behind, Instagram ranked as the second most deleted social media app in North Carolina, with an average of 11,076 monthly searches related to its deletion. These findings shed light on the dynamic landscape of social media usage and user preferences in the state.

Read the full story here

