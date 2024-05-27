Listen Live
Nation Honors Sacrifice on Memorial Day

Published on May 27, 2024

American Flag Close-up

Source: Carolyn Ann Ryan / Getty

Americans across the country paused in solemn remembrance on Memorial Day, honoring the brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to their nation.

Ceremonies and tributes were held in communities large and small, paying tribute to the fallen heroes who fought valiantly to protect the freedoms cherished by all.

Flags flew at half-staff, and wreaths were laid at memorials as a symbol of gratitude for those who gave their lives in defense of liberty.

As families gathered and veterans shared stories of comrades lost, the nation stood united in reverence, pledging to never forget the profound debt owed to those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

