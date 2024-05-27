Christopher Bell Claims Victory in Rain-Shortened Coca-Cola 600

Mother Nature drastically shortened what was anticipated to be NASCAR’s longest race of the year.
The 65th edition of the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway was curtailed by more than 150 laps and 200 miles due to heavy rainfall inundating the track on Sunday night. According to WBTV, with 249 laps completed out of the scheduled 400, NASCAR’s regulations stipulated the race as official, having surpassed the halfway mark.
Christopher Bell of Joe Gibbs Racing, piloting the No. 20 car, led when the caution for rain unfurled, followed by a subsequent red flag. Despite nearly two hours of waiting for the inclement weather to abate and efforts to dry the track, NASCAR ultimately terminated the race, declaring Bell as the victor.
