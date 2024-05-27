Street Takeover Erupts Overnight in Uptown Charlotte

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Early Sunday morning, a street takeover occurred just outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in uptown Charlotte.

Footage captured by a WBTV crew revealed the aftermath, with tire marks visible on the street and a crashed vehicle nearby. Witnesses reported observing cars burning out and individuals wearing ski masks flooding the streets. According to one witness, as many as nine cars were involved in the incident.

Street takeovers have been a persistent concern in Charlotte. State lawmakers responded by passing legislation enabling officers to seize vehicles involved, impose fines, and press charges against the drivers, says WBTV.

