Listen Live
Local

Winding Springs Elementary School Receives $50K Transformation

Published on May 27, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
musical notes on scattered 100 dollar billnotes

Source: Love Employee / Getty

Winding Springs Elementary School has transformed its music education space into a cutting-edge facility, thanks to a substantial contribution from the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and College Football Playoff Foundation.

According to WCCB, the $50,000 donation, announced in December, aimed to elevate the musical journey for students. Now, as the final notes of preparation align, the stage is set for an enhanced musical experience in a refreshed setting.

The unveiling ceremony will feature ACC Commissioner Jim Phipps, who will officially introduce the revamped music room. Supported by the College Football Playoff Foundation and Lakeshore Learning Materials, the renovation has completely revitalized the space.

From sleek furniture to state-of-the-art instruments and materials, the makeover promises to inspire and equip young learners with a rich musical environment.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local North Carolina school

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Entertainment

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of All Time List

News

Cassie Breaks Her Silence On P. Diddy Assault Video

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Student protests continue in the University of North Carolina
Local

UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program

15 items
News

Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

News

End of Watch: 4 officers killed in Charlotte shooting

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close