Listen Live
Entertainment

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Exclusive: Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Talk Thunderous Prequel, The Film’s Most Epic Moments & More

Published on May 24, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga asset

Source: Warner Bros. Pictures

Critics are buzzing over the mind-blowing mayhem in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga which serves as both a prequel and sequel to George Miller’s Oscar-winning opus Mad Max: Fury Road.

In Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga, the origins of the titular character are revealed in the dystopian prequel that centers around a younger version of the character made famous by Charlize Theron who falls into the hands of a great Biker Horde led by the Warlord Dementus (Chris Hemsworth).

Sweeping through the Wasteland, they come across the Citadel presided over by The Immortan Joe. While the two Tyrants battle for dominance, Furiosa must survive Hellish ordeals as she scrapes together the means to find her way home.

Check out the thunderous trailer below:

Directed by legendary filmmaker George Miller, the bonkers blockbuster also stars Alyla Browne, Tom Burke, Angus Sampson, Daniel Webber, and more.

“It’s the dirtiest and the bloodiest I have ever been, which is saying something, genuinely saying something,” said Joy in an interview with IndieWire.

“Any time I get to be dirty or bloody and not perfectly prim and pretty, I’m just having a ball, that’s where I feel most comfortable. So yeah, Furiosa was definitely right up my street.”

We caught up with Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy to talk the action-packed prequel, the film’s most epic moments, and more in our interview you can view below:

Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga is now playing in theaters everywhere!

‘Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga’ Exclusive: Anya Taylor-Joy & Chris Hemsworth Talk Thunderous Prequel, The Film’s Most Epic Moments & More  was originally published on globalgrind.com

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Alleged Video Surveillance Footage of Diddy Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

Entertainment

‘The Miseducation Of Lauryn Hill’ Tops Apple Music’s 100 Best Albums of All Time List

News

Cassie Breaks Her Silence On P. Diddy Assault Video

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

15 items
News

Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte

Student protests continue in the University of North Carolina
Local

UNCC Students Rally Against Discontinuation of D.E.I. Program

Los Angeles Chargers v Kansas City Chiefs
Local

Former Clemson Tiger Bashaud Breeland Arrested

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close