Weather heading into Memorial Day Weekend

Published on May 24, 2024

Charlotte, NC

Source: ianmcdonnell / Getty

As Memorial Day weekend approaches, the forecast for the Metro area promises a taste of true summer. Anticipate temperatures soaring close to 90°F, accompanied by sporadic rain showers over the next four afternoons. The combination of intense heat and humidity sets the stage for potential late-day thunderstorms during the holiday weekend. Although the risk of severe weather remains minimal, the strongest storms could unleash gusty winds and hail up to the size of quarters, says WCCB. Notably, Charlotte has yet to reach the 90°F mark in 2024, but this milestone may be reached by Memorial Day Monday.

The summer-like conditions are expected to persist until Tuesday, with a cold front expected to sweep through the Carolinas thereafter. This front will usher out much of the humidity and some of the heat, bringing afternoon temperatures closer to 80°F by Wednesday and Thursday. As rain chances decrease, take advantage of the pleasant weather and temporary relief from humidity while it lasts. Keep in mind that June is just around the corner, bringing its own set of weather patterns.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local North Carolina weather

