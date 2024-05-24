Our Blood Saves Lives: Schedule Your Blood Donation Today

Sickle cell disease disproportionately impacts the Black community. A single patient may need thousands of blood transfusions in their lifetime. Blood donors who are Black may be uniquely able to help patients with sickle cell disease. ​​​​​​​The Red Cross has launched an initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease, an enduring & often invisible health disparity in the U.S.

Join the Red Cross & Radio One Charlote #TeamUp4SickleCell & give: www.rcblood.org/37RKNdI

