Our Blood Saves Lives: Schedule Your Blood Donation Today
Sickle cell disease disproportionately impacts the Black community. A single patient may need thousands of blood transfusions in their lifetime. Blood donors who are Black may be uniquely able to help patients with sickle cell disease. The Red Cross has launched an initiative to grow the number of blood donors who are Black to help patients with sickle cell disease, an enduring & often invisible health disparity in the U.S.
Patients with sickle cell disease often face a lifetime of treatment, including thousands of blood transfusions. Blood donors who are Black play a critical role in treating those with sickle cell, most of whom are of African descent.
Blood transfusion is essential in managing the pain & long-term health of those with sickle cell disease, most of whom are of African descent. To meet these needs, we’re working to grow the number of blood donors who are Black.
Join the Red Cross & Radio One Charlote #TeamUp4SickleCell & give: www.rcblood.org/37RKNdI
#BlackBloodDonorsNeeded #1053RnB #Praise1009 #1025TheBlock
-
Alleged Video Surveillance Footage of Diddy Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]
-
How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone
-
Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte
-
Cardi B Faces Backlash for Criticizing American Fast Food as Unhealthy
-
Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!
-
Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire
-
Top 10 Songs Dedicated To Mom
-
The Best Of Black History Month 2023