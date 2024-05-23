Yara Shahidi Celebrates ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale With Then & Now Post On Social Media

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The series finale of “Grown-ish” debuted on May 22 to Freeform. The Black-ish spinoff, starring Yara Shahidi, ran for six seasons and the beloved actress shares her final goodbye with a then-and-now post on social media. Read more about Yara’s emotional goodbye and take a walk down memory lane inside.

“Grown-ish” first aired on Freeform in January 2018 by following Yara Shahidi’s Zoey Johnson, Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow’s (Tracee Ellis Ross) firstborn, to college. The beloved series tackled many controversial topics, including the school to prison pipeline and how universities have a direct investment in the system. The show also talked about drug use, sex, pre-NIL exploitation of college athletes, the value of college and more, adding their own voice and perspective.

The universe includes Zoey’s recurring love interests, Black campus activist Aaron (Trevor Jackson) and ultimate hipster Luca (Luka Sabbat). Other ensemble cast members include Latina Republican Ana (Francia Raìsa), Jewish rebel Nomi (Emily Arlook), first-generation Indian American and all-around hustler Vivek (Jordan Buhat), Olympic-bound South Los Angeles track stars Jazz and Sky (sisters Chloe and Halle Bailey, who also perform the show’s theme song) and later, laidback East Coast cool kid Doug (Diggy Simmons).

Over its six season run, the series included several well-known guest stars like Kelly Rowland, Joey Bada$$, Latto, Lil Yachty, Saweetie, NLE Choppa, Omarion, Yung Miami, Anderson .Paak, D.C. Young Fly, Jordyn Woods, Ryan Destiny, La La Anthony, Winnie Harlow, Da’Vinchi, Druski and sports super-agent Rich Paul. Other familiar faces included “A Different World’s” Kadeem Hardison and “The Cosby Show’s” Malcolm Jamal-Warner. Former First Lady Michelle Obama even gave her stamp of approval in a season two storyline centering on her. Even, Drake has been a reference throughout the series.

The show continued despite Zoey and a few of her classmates graduating from the fictional college. Zoey’s younger brother Junior (Marcus Scribner) continued with his own campus crew. Joining Junior is “Grown-ish” veteran, Aaron (a Cal U instructor), Doug (an ambitious bar manager), the recurring Zoey who’s pursuing her fashion career in New York, and Luca’s younger sister and fellow student Kiela (Daniella Perkins). Cal U newcomers like influencer Annika (Justine Skye) and driven first-generation American Zaara (Tara Raani), who is queer, among others.

When speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Shahidi says it was “surreal” filming the series finale.

“It’s pretty surreal,” Shahidi revealed. “I’d have to say. I think when we filmed it, obviously emotions were high, because not only were we ending the storylines that we’ve played for six years, but it’s also the conclusion of so many wonderful work relationships.”

As she reflects on their final goodbye to the long-running series, Yara acknowledges how they have been able to connect with their audience in real time.

“But I think what’s making it feel real is knowing that this is one of the last times we get to gather with our audience in real time to share these stories,” Shahidi adds. “My Nana was texting me [last week], ‘So, what’s going to happen? Is Luca making his way back into his love triangle?’ And I was like, ‘Gotta wait a week. I love you.’”

Congrats to Yara and the “Grown-ish” crew! Check out her nostalgic then-and-now post here.

Yara Shahidi Celebrates ‘Grown-ish’ Series Finale With Then & Now Post On Social Media was originally published on globalgrind.com