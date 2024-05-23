Listen Live
Kelly Rowland Says She ‘Stood Her Ground’ Against Red Carpet Security Guard

Kelly Rowland was having a fashion moment at Cannes when a security guard attempted to "scold" her on the carpet, so she "stood her ground."

Published on May 23, 2024

kelly rowland cannes red carpet

Source: Michael Buckner / Getty

You know what you not gon’ do, is play in Kelly Rowland’s face. The beautiful and equally talented entertainer revealed to AP News, she “stood her ground” against an overzealous security guard at the red carpet premiere of Marcello Mio at the Cannes Film Festival, Tuesday evening.

Kelly Rowland’s stunning red-draped Anamika Khanna was already having a moment when a clip of Kelly checking a red carpet security guard sparked interest on social media. Kelly Rowland’s Cannes moment was so captivating, that we even turned to lip readers and body language experts to figure out what exactly went down between Kelly and the guard. The clip also left spectators debating if the Mea Culpa actress overreacted. But we’re here to tell you, she did not.

Kelly Rowland Cannes

kelly rowland cannes red carpet

Source: Anadolu / Getty

AP recently spoke to Kelly Rowland about the Cannes red carpet incident. “I have a boundary and I stand by those boundaries.” She continued, “And there were other women on the carpet who didn’t look like me, and they didn’t get scolded, pushed off, or told to get off.”

The clip shows Rowland being guided by several different guards before ultimately getting to the top of the elaborate stairs where she has a verbal dispute with a woman.

“I stood my ground,” she explained.

This isn’t the first time Mrs. “Motivation” Rowland reminded us all to stand on business when it comes to respect. According to PageSixKelly Rowland reportedly walked off her co-hosting gig on Today With Hoda and Jenna because her dressing room was insufficient.

We applaud Kelly for always demanding respect and equality.

RELATED STORIES:

‘You Are Not My Mother!’ Kelly Rowland Airs Out Disrespectful Red Carpet Usher At Cannes Film Festival

Kelly Rowland Walked Off Of ‘The Today Show’

Kelly Rowland Says She ‘Stood Her Ground’ Against Red Carpet Security Guard  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

