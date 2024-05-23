Black Girls Rock! Awards Show Returns With Host Danielle Brooks & Honorees Tracee Elliss Ross, Gina Prince-Bythewood & More

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Black Girls Rock! returns to television this year through a broadcast partnership with Lifetime. The beloved awards show makes a triumphant return with Academy award-nominee Danielle Brooks hosting and countless tributes honoring award-winning talent like, Tracee Ellis Ross, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Stephanie Mills. Read more about the upcoming celebration inside.

Black Girls Rock! CEO and founder Beverly Bond announced that the long-awaited awards show would return to television this year with Lifetime. Black Girls Rock! Awards show aims to celebrate the outstanding contributions of trailblazers, entertainers, icons, community activists, pioneers, business moguls, thought leaders, and rising stars. The show will be taped at the Fox Theatre on June 27 and later air August 1, 2024, on Lifetime.

“As the Black Girls Rock! Awards make their much-anticipated return to television on Lifetime, we are thrilled to reignite this empowering platform on a new network in the vibrant city of Atlanta, our new cultural epicenter for celebration,” Bond shared in a statement. “In a world where the voices of women of color are often marginalized, our resurgence is a bold declaration of presence—more audacious, more resilient, and more dedicated than ever to elevating Black women and girls worldwide.”

Critically acclaimed actress, singer, and producer Danielle Brooks, known for her roles in The Color Purple and “Orange is the New Black,” is set to host the event. Fans should be prepared for a star-studded lineup of honorees, including former Black Girls Rock! Awards show host, founder and co-CEO of Pattern Beauty, and award-winning actress Tracee Elliss Ross, who will receive the ‘Star Power Award.’

Acclaimed filmmaker Gina Prince-Bythewood (The Woman King, Love and Basketball) is set to receive the ‘Shot Caller Award.’ Black Girls Rock! will honor Grammy award-winning singer, actress and entrepreneur, Fantasia, with the Black Girl Magic Award. Creator of designer fashion Brand Brother Vellies and The Fifteen Percent Pledge initiative, philanthropist Aurora James will receive the ‘Boss Up Award.’

Singer and Broadway icon Stephanie Mills will receive the ‘Living Legend Award.” The ‘Young, Gifted and Black’ Award will go to animator and sustainability advocate Maya Penn.

As for the ‘Community Change Agent Award,’ ‘Mama Glow’ founder, maternal health advocate, doula and wellness practitioner Latham Thomas will be honored later this summer on Lifetime.

“Lifetime is thrilled to partner with Beverly Bond and BLACK GIRLS ROCK! for this historic celebration of Black women’s excellence. As the premier women’s network, this partnership is a strategic alignment of our visions, underscoring our commitment to amplifying the voices and impact of women of color,” said Elaine Frontain Bryant, EVP and Head of Programming, A&E, Lifetime.

The Black Girls Rock! Awards have served as a beacon of inspiration and a cultural pillar for over 15 years, celebrating the profound achievements and indomitable spirit of Black womanhood. Esteemed luminaries such as Michelle Obama, Rihanna, Regina King, Yara Shahidi, Angela Davis, Janet Jackson, and many more have graced their stage, reinforcing the event’s significance as a cultural milestone. The 2024 Awards promises to be a momentous celebration of excellence and empowerment.

Alongside the awards return, the expansive Black Girls Rock! Experience will unfold across Atlanta, creating an array of dynamic city-wide activations. including the BGR! Film Festival screening over 75 films, the Black Cloud Rainmaker Summit, and the VIP Pre-Awards Shot Caller Dinner and fundraising gala.

The televised special is produced by B.G.R. Enterprises Inc., BondVision Media, and Done + Dusted. The Executive Producers are Beverly Bond, creator and CEO of Black Girls Rock!; Jane Mun and Kristen V. Carter Executive Producer/Showrunners and David Jammy, Executive Producer, Done and Dusted.

The 2024 Black Girls Rock! Awards is sponsored by Procter & Gamble and Lexus.

Get your tickets at the Fox Theatre website. For updates or more information about Black Girls Rock! visit their website. The host, performances, and full schedule of the Black Girls Rock! Experience will be announced at a later date.

