Enthusiasts Prepare for Coca-Cola 600 Excitement

Published on May 23, 2024

NASCAR Cup Series Bank of America ROVAL 400

Source: Jared C. Tilton / Getty

Preparations Underway for Sold-Out Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Excitement is building at Charlotte Motor Speedway as festivities kick off ahead of Sunday’s eagerly anticipated Coca-Cola 600, which has already sold out, per WCCB.

While the main event is still days away, the speedway’s infield is abuzz with activity as campers and RVs roll in by the dozen, offering fans the opportunity for an intimate and top-notch experience at one of NASCAR’s most legendary tracks. According to Matt Mancini, more than 2,600 spots have already been claimed both inside and outside the track, with that number expected to swell as race weekend approaches.

“We’ve got concerts starting on Friday,” Mancini enthusiastically shares. “We’ve got cookouts, sponsors hosting activations—we’ve got something for everyone throughout the entire week, so Sunday is just the icing on the cake.” The event is even drawing attention from high-profile figures like former President Donald Trump, who has confirmed his attendance for Sunday’s race.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local NASCAR North Carolina

