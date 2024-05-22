Listen Live
Local

TikTok Sensation Matt Rife Filming Latest Netflix Special in CLT

Published on May 22, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

1053rnb app
105.3 RnB Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In NY - February 3, 2024

Source: MEGA / Getty

TikTok sensation Matt Rife is teaming up with Netflix for his latest comedy special, currently being filmed in Charlotte.

Rife’s sold-out six-show residency at The Comedy Zone in Charlotte has drawn attention, with audience members from the first night reporting the presence of a camera crew and producers capturing the act. A member of the audience revealed that the director announced before Rife took the stage that this special would offer an interactive crowd work experience, a departure from the typical stand-up comedy format, marking a first for Netflix.

As of now, there’s no official release date for the special, per WBTV.

With four more shows remaining at The Comedy Zone in the AvidXchange Music Factory, tickets are already sold out. However, resale tickets may be available at a significantly higher price point.

Read the full story here

RELATED TAGS

charlotte local

More from 105.3 RnB
Trending
10 items
Entertainment

Alleged Video Surveillance Footage of Diddy Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

1053rnb app
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

How To Download The 105.3 RNB App On Your Smartphone

15 items
News

Photos of scene where several officers were shot in east Charlotte

105.3 RnB Text Club Graphic
Connect With 105.3 RNB!

Join 105.3 RnB Mobile Text Club!

Entertainment

Shooting Reported Outside of Drake’s Toronto Home

Massive fire breaks out in SouthPark area, NC
Local

Apartment Complex Suffers $850K in Damages Due to Grill Fire

News

End of Watch: 4 officers killed in Charlotte shooting

Celebrity

Skai Jackson And Her Mother Kiya Cole Grace The Cover Of ‘Deeper Than Hair Magazine’

105.3 RnB

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close