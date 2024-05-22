Listen Live
Local

Lawsuit Targets LaMelo Ball for Allegedly Hitting Boy with Vehicle

Published on May 22, 2024

Charlotte Hornets v Minnesota Timberwolves

Source: David Berding / Getty

A lawsuit has been filed against Charlotte Hornets player LaMelo Ball and the team by a mother on behalf of her son, Angell Joseph, who was 11 at the time of the incident and is now 12.

According to Tamaria McRae, on October 7th of last year, following a Charlotte Hornets event, fans gathered outside the arena to interact with players as they departed. Allegedly, Ball arrived in a purple Rolls Royce SUV, turned right out of the arena, and stopped at a red light. At this point, fans reportedly surrounded his vehicle, including the boy and others waiting at the entrance. The lawsuit claims that Ball made direct eye contact with the minor plaintiff before abruptly accelerating through the green light, striking the boy and causing severe injuries. Ball then left the scene. The lawsuit characterizes Ball’s actions as “grossly negligent” and “reckless.”

According to WBTV, the lawsuit further asserts that in the aftermath of the incident, the boy has experienced significant emotional distress, leading to financial strain for his mother due to medical expenses. Additionally, it claims the boy has been suffering from nightmares, waking up multiple times a night.

Regarding the Hornets’ involvement, the lawsuit alleges negligence on their part for failing to ensure adequate security and pedestrian control measures at the Spectrum Center employee exit, among other oversights. The plaintiffs are seeking compensatory damages exceeding $25,000 through the lawsuit.

