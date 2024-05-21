Misa Hylton Reacts To Diddy’s Leaked Assault Hotel Video

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Celebrities continue to react to the egregious hotel video of Diddy physically assaulting Cassie Ventura in the hallway of the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in 2016. Misa Hylton, former girlfriend of the disgraced media mogul and mother to his first-born son, Justin Combs, is the most recent person to share empathy for Ventura while speaking up for the children, whose futures are undoubtedly affected by their father’s deplorable lifestyle.

Hylton shared two photos of Diddy’s children. In the first slide, Quincy, 32, is pictured with his brothers, Justin, 29, and Christian Combs, 26. In the second slide, twins D’Lila and Jessie, 16, pose with their sisters Chance, 17, and Love, 1.

Misa Hylton speak out regarding the Diddy hotel video

“I am heartbroken that Cassie must relive the horror of her abuse, and my heart goes out to her. I know exactly how she feels, and through my empathy, it has triggered my own trauma.

These young people were raised by women that want the best for them – we put God and education first and have always been united in our mutual effort to support their dreams. Two of the youngest do not have their mother here and it has been our duty to support them,” the fashion designer wrote.

“Their father needs help and I am praying that he truly does the personal work and receives it,” she continued.

Hylton and Diddy began dating in the early 90s. The welcomed their first child together, Justin Combs, in December 1993. The couple split shortly after, but they remained close. The fashion designer is the first of four women to have children with the former Revolt owner. This isn’t the first time Hylton used her platform to public shame Diddy for his actions. When Justin was arrested for DUI in June 2023, she took to her Instagram stories to share her disgust.

“I’m not protecting no one anymore, just my son,” she wrote. “The statement ‘a fish rots from the head down’ means that, in addition to being a major contributing factor in a family or organization’s success, leadership is also the root cause of its failure and demise,” she added.

Diddy’s children are trying to maintain a sense of normalcy

The tight-knit siblings are doing their best to resume life as normally as possible. Still, their lives were forever shifted the day Ventura filed the bombshell lawsuit that accused Diddy of human trafficking, domestic violence, sexual assault, and more. D’Lila, Jessie, and Chance recently attended their prom, while the other siblings attempt to maintain a low profile.

Judging from Hylton’s posts, she’s aware of Diddy’s antics, witnessed them, and likely fell victim to them. As she watches the empire crumble, she plans to stay committed to the innocent children who have become collateral damage in Diddy’s downfall.

DON’T MISS…

8 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

Misa Hylton Blasts Diddy Following Their Son Justin Combs’ Recent DUI

Misa Hylton Reacts To Diddy’s Leaked Assault Hotel Video was originally published on hellobeautiful.com