Jordan Bianchi on All-Star Race and Coca-Cola 600

Last night’s NASCAR All-Star race at North Wilkesboro Speedway may not have been the most competitive that we have seen in terms of the on-track action, but what happened in the infield after the race concluded is what has the racing world buzzing. Following an on-track incident between Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kyle Busch on the second lap of the race, the former was asked by NASCAR on FOX reporter Jamie Little about his feelings on the incident and said that Richard Childress may have “hold his watch after the race”, a call back to a fight that Childress and Busch had back in 2011.

Stenhouse Jr., who was not able to leave the track because of how North Wilkesboro is built, was waiting at Busch’s trailer following the conclusion of the race and met with Busch, who finished the night 10th. The two would exchange some tense words before Stenhouse Jr. would hit him with a right hook to the face. The two would shove a little bit afterward as NASCAR security attempted to break up the altercation while crew members from both teams began to push, shove and throw punches as well. Even Ricky Stenhouse Sr. got involved, grabbing Busch and taking a couple of glancing blows to the face.

The Athletic’s Jordan Bianchi was in the middle of the fracas and stopped by with the Mac & Bone Show earlier today to talk about what they witnessed on Sunday night. He also talked about the race itself and the struggles the NextGen car has had with short track racing and what he expects in this weekend’s Coca-Cola 600.

