LeToya Luckett Shuts Down The Red Carpet (Multiple Times) As Co-Host Of The 2024 Black Music Honors Awards

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

LeToya Luckett brought her vibrant personality, bombshell beauty, and undeniable style to the 9th Annual Black Music Honors Awards in Atlanta this past weekend. Co-hosting alongside comedian DeRay Davis, LeToya owned the stage with her infectious energy and glamorous gowns that made us gag.

The “Destiny’s Child” member wore three head-turning looks throughout the night. So, let’s get into each as we recap the soiree and join Black Music Honors “in celebrating the illustrious achievements and exceptional contributions of Black music icons.”

Atlanta – known for its fabulousness and over-the-top style – was the perfect backdrop for LeToya’s fashion parade. Styled by J. Bolin, she curated a series of looks that mixed glamour, boldness, and unapologetic sex appeal. (It’s also important to note that the starlet chose up-and-coming indie designers and brands for her mainstage moments.)

Each outfit had a distinct aesthetic with different hair and beauty looks to match. LeToya’s versatility was on 100 – and fans could not get enough of her trend transformations.

RELATED: Here Are 10 Times Letoya Luckett Showed Out On The Red Carpet

LeToya Sets The Gold Standard

LeToya started the night on a high note, donning a breathtaking sculpted gown by Memphis label Demi Blvck. The metallic gold dress featured a body-hugging silhouette, bow top, and dramatic side slit, all exuding elegance and confidence while setting the tone for a night of Black excellence. Oversized black gem studs lined the edges of LeToya’s dress and further elevated the look. LeToya paired her golden goddess slay with platinum hair in her signature pixie style.

Whew, our good Sis did not come to play!

LeToya Is Pretty In Pink (And Purple) Sequins

As the show continued, LeToya turned up the heat, serving chic and sexy glamour. The songstress transitioned into a fitted violet and hot pink sequin gown with a high slit and funky sweetheart neckline.

The ensembles’ accompanying hot pink feather details and dramatic duster added a touch of glamour and flair. As LeToya sashayed across the stage, she sparkled under the lights from head to toe.

The Texas native also surprised audience members with a hair switch-up for this look. She traded in her blonde hair for a fierce black blunt bob with a heavy bang.

Queen ‘Tings: LeToya Reigns On Stage In Royal Blue

As the night drew to a close, LeToya stepped out in a royal blue gown fit for a queen. Not only was the color striking, but it was a perfect complement to the 43-year-old’s melanin skin. LeToya’s bold, vibrant dress featured a halter-style top, a ruched waist and a voluminous A-line skirt.

LeToya topped off the WhatchamaCallit Boutique look with stacked silver, iced-out jewelry, and the “it girl” favorite buss-down middle part hairstyle. Her sleek hair gave inches hanging past her tiny waist.

As a co-host, LeToya’s fashion choices were as much a highlight of the evening as the awards themselves. Between performances by MC Lyte, Total, 702, and Syleena Johnson, to name a few, and presentations to Johnny Gill, Bootsy Collins, and Hezekiah Walker, the Atlanta audience couldn’t help but notice her stand-out style.

You can catch the looks for yourself during the televised ceremony next month. The special will premiere on the Stellar Network on Saturday, June 1, at 8 p.m. EST.

RELATED

Letoya Luckett Speaks On How Being In Destiny’s Child Took A Toll On Her Confidence

Letoya Luckett, Yandy Smith & Trina Braxton Talk Tonight’s LL Cool J Honoring Urban One Honors

LeToya Luckett Shuts Down The Red Carpet (Multiple Times) As Co-Host Of The 2024 Black Music Honors Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com