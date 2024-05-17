Cardi B Covers ‘Rolling Stone’ In A Distressed Lime Green Ombre Bodysuit We Love

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Let’s give Cardi B her flowers because our girl has done it again.

The “Bongos” rapper just landed her third Rolling Stone magazine cover, solidifying her place as an iconic music figure and influential force in the industry. The shoot reminds us of her fashion prowess, too.

With fierce style and an equally fierce message, Cardi B plays no games with her recent editorial. She’s raw, stylish, and honest. Keep scrolling for more about her Rolling Stone interview and unforgettable cover fashion moments.

Cardi B Wears Swedish Designer Tanha Vidic On The Cover Of ‘Rolling Stone’

Cardi B’s latest Rolling Stone cover is not just another milestone in her career but a testament to her growth and style evolution. Captured by the talented Adrienne Raquel, the images exude the attitude, strength, and boldness that define Cardi B.

The hip-hop icon slays every pose.

Cardi B’s fashion choices are always a topic of discussion, and her Rolling Stone cover is no exception. She dons a distressed ombre lime green and black Tanha Vidic knit bodysuit that commands attention. The piece is edgy, sexy, and modern, epitomizing the fearless fashion choices that Cardi is known for.

Styled by Kollin Carter, Cardi B pairs the body suit with matching socks and heels. The “I Like It Like That” rapper elevates her couture slay with a custom lace front unit featuring a buss-down middle part and lime green highlights. The talented Tokyo Stylez laid her hair.

Cardi B Says She’s ‘At Peace’ When Off Social Media

The accompanying editorial is as hot as the femcee’s fire shots. In her trademark candid style, Cardi opens up about a range of topics, from her influence on the rap industry and the impact of social media on her life to her thoughts on the 2024 elections and her highly anticipated sophomore album.

Cardi tells Rolling Stone that she’s been apprehensive about sharing her story online recently. Believe it or not, she’s taken pause.

RELATED: Cardi B Claps Back At Former ‘Vogue’ Editor After Met Gala Red Carpet Interview

Cardi shared, “I really want to talk about the life changes that I’ve been dealing with the past six, seven years. But then it’s just like, I feel like people don’t deserve to know because people use my pain against me.

She continued discussing the importance of taking a break from social media and commentary. Cardi finds herself “at peace” when she’s off the digital platform but also sees its importance to her career.

The Bronx entertainer said, “When I was off social media, and nobody knew what I was doing, I was at peace a lot. But what am I going to do? Never post or never work again because that’s peace? No. I don’t ever want my daughter or my son to ever give up on something because they can’t take the pressure of what people say about them. I got to set that example.”

Cardi B’s Rolling Stone interview and cover are powerful examples of her influence in the worlds of music and fashion. Cardi is that girl—and has no problem saying so. But she’s also human, expressive, and vulnerable.

Read more in the full interview here.

RELATED

Cardi B Supports And Celebrates Kollin Carter At THR’s Power Stylists Dinner

6 Times Cardi B Shifted The Culture With Her Eye-Popping Style

Cardi B Covers ‘Rolling Stone’ In A Distressed Lime Green Ombre Bodysuit We Love was originally published on hellobeautiful.com