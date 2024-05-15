Love Taraji P Henson’s Newest Streetwear Chic Dior Look? Get The Details Inside

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Hollywood actress and fashion trendsetter Taraji P. Henson has consistently captivated us with her red carpet ensembles. However, her recent off-duty outfits have sparked a new level of style envy.

In a departure from her usual high fashion choices, the TIME100 honoree embraced streetwear, showcasing a unique head-to-toe denim look from Dior. The style switch-up—envisioned by Taraji herself—is a major moda moment.

Let’s get into the details.

Taraji P. Henson rocks a Dior monogram eyeshadow look that we love.

During her visit to New York for Mary J. Blige’s Strength Of A Woman Fest, Taraji wore a poppin’ mix of luxury tailoring and edgy street style in monochromatic indigo blue. Her outfit featured an oversized hooded jean jacket, a blue monogram bodysuit, and fitted jeans, all from Dior.

Taraji paired her denim coordinates with a blue monogram saddle bag, a monogram belt, and stacked chains. Silver and iced out, one of the Baby Boy star’s chains read, “Taraji” in cursive.

But the bombshell beauty didn’t stop her stand-out look there. She elevated her ensemble with additional silver jewelry, custom rhinestone fangs, and Dior-script eyeshadow.

Taraji’s look was a hit among her fans, who flooded her with praise. The multihyphenate, who recently released a children’s book, shared images of her stunning outfit on May 14.

Within a day, her posts garnered over 140,000 likes and 2,000 comments, a testament to how much Taraji ate up the girlies with this look. Sis, there were no crumbs left.

“THE DETAIL IS LITERALLY SICKENING!! ,” wrote one commenter, alluding to the specifics of this loo we love. While “Yeeessssss ma’am!! It’s givin’ Ms. Cookie Lyon is B-A-C-K like she never left.. and we have definitely missed HEEEEEERRRRRERR!!!!! SEEEEERRRRRVVVVVVEEEEE!!!!“ wrote another reminding us of Taraji’s iconic and unforgettable role as Empire’s Cookie Lyon.

Get the look: Shop Taraji’s Dior pieces below.

Taraji’s streetwear Dior look is a masterclass in modern luxury dressing. It reminds us that fashion should be fun and exciting.

Want to make Taraji’s look your own? For baddies on a budget, look for an oversized denim jacket and matching bottoms. Denim has us in a chokehold this season, so this shouldn’t be hard to find.

Pair the denim with a funky bodysuit and chunky accessories. Look for interesting details like embroidery or subtle logos. Then wear the look with confidence!

For the rich aunties with a little more coins, we’ve pulled key Dior pieces below. Keep scrolling to add to your cart and create your own edgy luxury streetwear moment.

Dior One-Piece Swimsuit in blue oblique technical fabric.

Source: Dior website.

Price: $1050

Dior Oversized Hooded Jacket in blue cotton denim with oblique details.

Source: Dior website.

Price: $3,300

Dior Saddle Belt

Source: Dior website.

Price: $660

Dior Saddle Bag with blue jacquard.

Source: Dior website.

Price: $4,400

