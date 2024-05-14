Listen Live
Mike Hill Talks Recent 49ers Success on WFNZ

Published on May 14, 2024

Clemson v Charlotte

Source: Isaiah Vazquez / Getty

When Mike Hill left Florida for Charlotte, he was motivated to build one of the top athletic departments at the Group of 5 level, and after a long wait, combined with a lot of hard work, it appears his vision is coming to fruition. The men’s basketball team finished third in the American this past season, they just hired an accomplished coach to guide the women’s program, and after an uneven first season of the Biff Poggi era on the football field, Charlotte could contend for a bowl game in 2024. The icing on the cake happened over the weekend, as Charlotte’s softball team won the American Conference tournament, clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament.

Monday, Hill joined the Wes & Walker Show on WFNZ to talk about the recent success of his athletic department, while also talking about the importance of expanding the football stadium, and what the future holds for the 49ers in the American Athletic Conference.

You can listen to the Wes & Walker Show (Charlotte’s #1 midday show), from 12-3 PM, on Sports Radio 92.7 WFNZ, and the WFNZ app.

Mike Hill Talks Recent 49ers Success on WFNZ  was originally published on wfnz.com

