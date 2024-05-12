Want To Slay In Thigh Highs Like Mary J Blige? Her New Boots Will Cost You About $1300

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Fashionistas, hip-hop heads, and shoe lovers rejoice. It’s time to pull out your wallets and get your coins ready.

After years of anticipation and constant requests, Mary J. Blige has launched a boot line. The new footwear has been created in collaboration with luxury footwear brand Giuseppe Zanotti.

“So y’all, a lot of my fans have been asking for something – real heavy,” Mary told a packed audience of adoring fans on May 11 during her Strength of A Woman Festival Concert (SOAW) in New York City. “Well, Mary J. Blige and Giuseppi just created the Mary J. Blige boots.”

RELATED: Mary J Blige Brings Her ‘Strength Of A Woman’ Festival To New York City

In true Queen of Soul fashion, the new line isn’t just any collection. The boots are an extension of her fierce persona, emulating Mary’s signature style and over-the-top flair. Below is a sneak peek into the design process, creation, and development.

Mary J. Blige stunts for the crowd – and the ‘Gram – in her new rose gold boots.

Mary debuted her boots during her 2024 SOAW concert. As the “All That I Can Say” singer shared, the centerpiece of the collection is the aptly named “Mary Boot.”

This over-the-knee masterpiece boasts a bold block heel, reflecting Mary’s preference for styles that makes a statement while being comfortable. The footwear is made with the finest Italian leather, ensuring style, feel and quality worthy of a queen.

Her pair was a rose gold “striking and innovative design” in a slouchy style. See Mary in the new collection below.

Mary J. Blige says boots ‘make her feel strong.’

Mary’s love affair with boots is legendary. They go together real bad. From red carpets to stage performances, she’s rocked thigh-highs with unwavering confidence.

“Boots have always made me feel strong,” Mary told press. “They have helped me feel confident in moments when I have been anything but. There is something about putting on a statement boot that makes you feel strong and ready to take on your day.”

Mary’s new boot line isn’t just a fashion moment; it’s a manifestation of the impact of hip-hop culture on high fashion. We’re here for it.

According to the Giuseppe Zanotti website, the shoes are available in sizes US 6 – US 12 for $1295. Shop the Mary Boot here.

RELATED

Gworls, Get Your Wallets Ready! Mary J. Blige Confirms Her Boot Line Is In The Works

Mary J. Blige Reveals Divorce Settlement And Alimony ‘Pissed Her Off’ But Inspired ‘Strength of a Woman’

Want To Slay In Thigh Highs Like Mary J Blige? Her New Boots Will Cost You About $1300 was originally published on hellobeautiful.com