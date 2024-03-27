Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game

!function(n){if(!window.cnx){window.cnx={},window.cnx.cmd=[];var t=n.createElement(‘iframe’);t.src=’javascript:false’; t.display=’none’,t.onload=function(){var n=t.contentWindow.document,c=n.createElement(‘script’);c.src=’//cd.connatix.com/connatix.player.js?cid=2afce81c-2486-49a5-86f7-8bd9a652eccf’,c.setAttribute(‘async’,’1′),c.setAttribute(‘type’,’text/javascript’),n.body.appendChild(c)},n.head.appendChild(t)}}(document);

The 2024 HBCU All-Star Game is just over a week away in Phoenix, Arizona. The April 7 game will feature 24 of the best HBCU seniors facing off during Final Four weekend. One of the teams that will be well represented is this year’s Grambling State team, Champions of the SWAC.

Both Tra’Michael Moton and Jourdan Smith will continue their magical spring in the HBCU All-Star Game. These two players helped lift Grambling to its first ever SWAC Championship and berth in the NCAA Tournament. Not content with just being there they led their team to an overtime victory in the First Four against Montana State before eventually falling to No. 1 seed Purdue in the traditional opening round.

Both Moton and Smith will leave their final HBCU legacy on the court in Phoenix during the HBCU All-Star Game. It will be another spring memory from 2024 that this dynamic duo will never forget.

The HBCU All-Star game features 24 seniors who play for HBCU schools and will be played at Grand Canyon University on Sunday, April 7 at 4:00 p.m. ET. The game airs live on both CBS and Paramount Plus.

TEAM RICK MAHORN (MEAC, SIAC, INDEPENDENTS ALL-STARS)

1. Fred Cleveland Jr, North Carolina Central University (MEAC) PG 5’9

2. Chris Martin, Clark Atlanta University (SIAC) PG 6’2

3. Raquan Brown, South Carolina State University (MEAC) SG 6’3

4. Ja’Darius Harris, North Carolina Central University (MEAC) SG 6’3

5. Christian Brown, Tennessee State University (INDEP) SG 6’6

6. Allen Betrand, Norfolk State University (MEAC) SG 6’5

7. Asanti Price, Benedict College (SIAC) SG 6’5

8. Christian Wells, LeMoyne-Owen College (SIAC) SF 6’5

9. Tedrick Wilcox Jr., Hampton University (INDEP) SF 6’6

10. Seth Towns, Howard University (MEAC) SF/PF 6’9

11. Jordan Simpson, Albany State University (SIAC) PF/C 6’9

12. Jason Jitoboh, Tennessee State University (INDEP) C 6’11

Coaches: Levelle Moton – Head Men’s Basketball Coach at North Carolina Central University; Alfred Jordan – Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Clark Atlanta University

TEAM BEN WALLACE (SWAC & CIAA HBCU ALL-STARS)

1. PJ Henry, Texas Southern University (SWAC) PG 5’10

2. Dhashon Dyson, Bethune-Cookman University (SWAC) CG 6’1

3. Brandon Davis, Southern University (SWAC) CG 6’1

4. Rashad Williams, Univ. Arkansas at Pine Bluff (SWAC) SG 6’2

5. Tra’Michael Moton, Grambling State University (SWAC) SG 6’2

6. Jaylen Alston, Winston-Salem State University (CIAA) SF 6’4

7. Tre Richardson, Elizabeth City State University (CIAA) SF 6’4

8. Charles Smith, Prairie View A&M University (SWAC) SG 6’5

9. Rayquan Brown, Mississippi Valley State University (SWAC) SG 6’6

10. Jordan O’Neal, Jackson State University (SWAC) PF 6’7

11. Jeremiah Kendall, Alcorn State University (SWAC) PF 6’7

12. Jourdan Smith, Grambling State University (SWAC) PF 6’7

Coaches: Johnny Jones, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Texas Southern University; Jason Armstrong, Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Lincoln University (PA)

2024 HBCU ALL-STARS HONOREES

HBCU ALL-STARS NATIONAL COACHES & PLAYERS OF THE YEAR FOR NCAA DIVISION I & II

HBCU ALL-STARS JOHN MCLENDON NCAA DIVISION I NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR

Donte’ Jackson – Head Men’s Basketball Coach at Grambling State University

HBCU ALL-STARS ART MCAFEE NCAA DIVISION II NATIONAL COACH OF THE YEAR

Alfred Jordan – Head Men’s Basketball Coach Clark Atlanta University

HBCU ALL-STARS SAM JONES NCAA DIVISION I NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Fred Cleveland Jr. – North Carolina Central University

HBCU ALL-STARS EARL “THE PEARL” MONROE NCAA DIVISION II NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Chris Martin – Clark Atlanta University

Grambling Will Come in Shining at HBCU All-Star Game was originally published on cassiuslife.com