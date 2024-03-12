BOSS X Naomi Campbell: The Supermodel’s Take On Crafting A Timeless Capsule Collection

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Who’s a bigger BOSS than the icon and legend Naomi Campbell?

That’s not actually a question because we already know the answer is no one. And this has never been more true than lately, especially with her latest capsule collection with German luxury fashion design and fashion brand Hugo Boss. While they’ve had a relationship for years, this year, they have decided to elevate their partnership with the legendary supermodel to new heights.

BOSS X Naomi Campbell, exclusively sold at Bloomingdale’s, is inspired by the London native’s fast-paced lifestyle. Every design supports the dynamic life of a confident and unapologetic BOSS woman. The collection aims to empower women and make them feel ready for any situation, from the boardroom to a long-haul flight. As a fashion icon and experienced jetsetter, Campbell’s input gives the collaboration a unique edge.

In the collection, you’ll find notable pieces such as a double-breasted gray pinstriped suit crafted from stretchy wool for added comfort. There’s also a sophisticated black jacket featuring a shawl collar designed to complement a crisp white shirt. Additionally, a timeless trench coat with an all-over leopard print adds a bold statement to the collection.

Luckily, HelloBeautiful was on the scene for Harlem Fashion Row’s exclusive conversation with Campbell and BOSS, a special event in honor of Women’s History Month. From stylist Ty Hunter to iconic model and writer Audrey Smaltz to rising star Ming Lee Simmons, the Guggenheim Museum was overflowing with Black excellence, a hallmark of Harlem’s Fashion Row essence and mission.

Campbell joined HFR’s founder, Brandice Daniel, and senior vice president of global marketing and brand communications at Hugo Boss Nadia Kokni centerstage for an intimate chat about the inspiration behind the collection, what the partnership represents, and how the pieces were created.

Campbell shared that every fabric, strand, and design was created with intention. The mommy mogul even joked about the pieces being antibacterial because she’s a “germophobe,” and the audience erupted with laughter. More than anything, the DNA and history of BOSS and Campbell exude structure and tailoring. Campbell said the goal of this capsule is for every woman to “step with no apologies.”

Best of all, the collection benefits multiple organizations, including Harlem Fashion Row’s Icon 360 fund. When asked what advice she has for anyone starting in the industry, she replied, “Really, it’s my three Ds — which is my logo on the back of my hoodies — which is determination, dedication, and drive. That is it. It has its ups and downs — you just have to stick to the dedication part and know not to give up.”

