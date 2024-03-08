Let’s Talk About GOP Sen. Katie Britt’s Cringeworthy But Kinda Hilarious Rebuttal To Biden’s STOU Address

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

On Thursday, President Joe Biden delivered his State of the Union Address on the House floor. It was a fiery speech during which the president pulled no punches as he went after Donald Trump, whom he only referred to as “my predecessor,” the SCOTUS members who overturned Roe v. Wade, and addressed everyone’s issues with his age.

Like many SOTU addresses in the past, Biden’s had its highs and lows, but whatever the lows were, they were completely overshadowed by the Republican rebuttal, which was, well, a thing to behold.

Meet Sen. Katie Britt.

The freshman senator from Alabama was selected to give the official GOP response to Biden’s speech, but what she actually gave was more like an audition for a part in a D-list made-for-TV drama that even Tubi executives would turn their noses up at.

To be sure, Britt has all the right GOP talking points, playing on Biden’s mature age by calling him a “doddering and diminished leader,” and, of course, harping on the border crisis since Republicans’ favorite thing to do outside of preaching from their anti-woke bibles is remind their constituents that brown people are coming into the country while lying about the non-existent rise in violent crime that they’ve caused. However, no one is really talking about any of that, because they’re too distracted by Britt’s absurdly melodramatic delivery and the fact that she appeared to be delivering it live from her kitchen.

Seriously, why does she sound like this?

“Right now the American dream has turned into a nightmare for so many families,” Britt began, her voice cracking, her tone and cadence fluctuating dramatically like she’s Juliet calling out, “Romeo, wherefore art thou, Romeo” in a bargain-basement production of Shakespeare’s iconic play.

Britt sounds like she prepared for this speech by studying hours of infomercials about starving children in Africa. Was this a State of the Union rebuttal or a cheat sheet for how to land a role in a Lifetime movie?

Nah, you just know Katie is a true Karen. This must be the tone she uses when she’s on the phone with the cops after some Black or brown person refuses to show her their ID or lemonade stand permit. You just know that kitchen she’s sitting in is a whole crime scene where many a potato salad has been violently violated with unnecessary raisins. There was probably a green bean casserole smoldering in the oven as Britt did her best impersonation of the “Leave Britney alone” Britney Spears fan.

One positive thing that resulted from Britt’s speech is the 42-year-old united an increasingly divided country, if only for a moment, as Democrats and Republicans alike viewed her speech and wondered to themselves, “What the hell am I watching?”

There you have it, folks—bipartisan cringe. If Katie the Karen gave us nothing else (and she really didn’t), she gave us that.

The post Let’s Talk About GOP Sen. Katie Britt’s Cringeworthy But Kinda Hilarious Rebuttal To Biden’s STOU Address appeared first on NewsOne.

