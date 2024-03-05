Charles Barkley Threatens To ‘Punch’ Any Black Person Who’s Wearing A Trump Mugshot T-Shirt

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Former NBA star Charles Barkley appears to have come a long way from four years ago when he was essentially siding with Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron in defending the cops who killed Breonna Taylor. Now, the man who is always one off-color remark away from sounding like a Black conservative lapdog himself is threatening to punch MAGA-loving Black people in the face if he catches them out in public repping their orangey-white supremacist messiah.

During a recent episode of Barkley’s show with Gayle King on CNN, the retired power forward responded to Donald Trump relying on racist stereotypes and fake solidarity with oppressed Black people to woo Black voters. As we previously reported, last month, Trump was speaking at the Black Conservative Federation Gala in South Carolina (which unsurprisingly had a largely white audience), where the guy who spearheaded the propaganda-reliant attack on critical race theory and DEI said Black voters will align with him because he too has faced injustice at the hands of our legal system, and because he has a mugshot and he thinks Black people love mugshots for whatever reason. (Because he’s racist. That’s the reason.)

Well, Barkley was having none of Trump’s two-faced white nonsense.

“If I see a Black person walking around with a Trump mug shot, I’m gonna punch him in the face,” Barkley told King.

Barkley said this in response to Trump’s insistence that his mugshot on a t-shirt has become popular with Black people, which is delusional. But if a Black person was seen in said shirt—and bonus points if they also had a pair of Trump’s “Air Treason” sneakers to match—then yeah, that person can get punched in the face. (I’m joking. We at NewsOne do not condone violence in any form, but if a Black guy in a Trump mugshot t-shirt happened to trip over his Trump sneaker shoelaces and fall face-first into someone’s fist, I’m just saying that’s what I call a “happy accident.”)

King tried to push back on Barkley’s threat to assault Black people in Trump mugshot attire saying, “You really can’t say that, because…you don’t mean that.” She also noted that Barkley would be arrested, to which he simply said he would “bail myself out and go celebrate.”

“If I was at that conference, I would have got up and walked out,” Barkley continued, adding that Trump’s comparison of actual Black history to “a billionaire” who’s being prosecuted for “stuff he did wrong” was insulting to Black people.

Outside of the fact that Trump has yet to be found guilty in a court of law, which King pointed out, Barkley isn’t wrong. Trump is a wealthy white man from a wealthy white family who is only being held accountable for his own actions. Just because the commander-in-losing-and-lying views that as the equivalent of Jim Crow doesn’t make it so. But the real insult is that Trump is citing systemic racism against Black people as a self-serving common ground narrative when he spent his presidency pretending systemic racism against Black people doesn’t exist and promoted legislation that reinforces that white denial.

“I got indicted for nothing, for something that is nothing,” Trump said last month. “And a lot of people said that’s why the Black people like me, because they have been hurt so badly and discriminated against, and they actually viewed me as I’m being discriminated against.

Here’s what I wrote about this previously:

This right here is a particularly manipulative form of racism that should be likened to a slave master gaslighting slaves by pretending to share in their lack of freedom. Again, Trump is the orangey-white nationalist who made CRT-bashing popular with Republicans and white conservatives. He also issued an executive order banning diversity training in the workplace during his presidency, and even now, he’s promising to end all DEI programs across America if he’s elected again. So, out of one side of his neck, Trump is pretending to find common ground with Black people because we “have been hurt so badly and discriminated against,” and out of the other side, he’s promising to put an end to every effort to correct racial discrimination, which he has always denied or downplayed the existence of until now when it benefits his campaign.

Black Trump supporters are following a white man who has such little respect for “the Blacks” that he will perform white supremacy right in our faces then turn around and cite anti-Black injustice when it’s convenient while also branding us as mugshot-loving criminal types.

I’m not saying we should punch them, I’m just saying they’re very punchable.

The post Charles Barkley Threatens To ‘Punch’ Any Black Person Who’s Wearing A Trump Mugshot T-Shirt appeared first on NewsOne.

