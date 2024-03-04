Meagan Good And Jonathan Majors Are Picture Perfect And ‘Doing Good’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are “doing good.”

On March 3, the couple made their red carpet debut, attending the African American Film Critics Association’s (AAFCA) Special Achievement Honorees luncheon in Los Angeles. Arriving hand in hand, the couple was all smiles.

The joint appearance was the pair’s first major one since Jonathan was reportedly found guilty in a recent domestic violence case involving an ex-girlfriend. Jonathan is set to be sentenced in about a month.

Despite legal battles, Jonathan and his “Coretta” looked happy, infatuated, and in love. The two also confirmed their status with the media. “In love… well, that’s my answer,” Jonathan quickly answered a question from Extra about how the couple was doing.

Meagan smiled and slightly giggled, looking up at her bae. She followed, saying, “We’re doing great. God’s good. Yeah.”

If her words weren’t enough, Meagan’s glowing melanin skin, goddess locs, and bright ‘fit showed how good she was feeling. The “Harlem” actress looked stunning in a yellow ruched bow-detailed two-piece set from Ronny Kobo. The off-the-shoulder top and maxi-length skirt skimmed Meagan’s body, showing off her fabulous curves and flat abs.

Meagan shared a reel on March 4 with outfit selfies and full-fit looks. As she walked in and out of the camera frames, she couldn’t help but grin. Ella Mai’s “This Is” played in the background of the Instagram content.

We are here for her glowing showing of “my man, my man, my man.”

Meagan Good and Jonathan Majors are among other Hollywood stars celebrating Black excellence.

The couple’s adorable red carpet moment was one of many highlights from the AAFCA luncheon and its corresponding Special Achievement Awards. The 7th annual awards presentation, the event attracted several Black Hollywood stars. Others spotted on the carpet included Nia Long, Jurnee Smollett, Boris Kudjoe, Tyrese Gibson, and Courtney B. Vance.

Jamie Foxx and Datari Turner, of Foxxhole Productions, received the AAFCA’s Producers Award for their commitment to telling inclusive stories. According to Deadline, Courtney B. Vance, Nia Long, and Jurnee Smollett presented Jamie and his partner with the award.

