Women’s History Month: Celebrating Women of Power

Published on March 1, 2024

Women's History Month- Dress For Success

We’re thrilled to be celebrating Women’s History Month by highlighting the incredible women in the Greater Charlotte area who have made such a positive impact.

It’s so important to recognize and celebrate the contributions of women to history, culture, and society, and we’re honored to be partnering with Dress for Success Charlotte’s “Women of Power” for this special initiative.

Each of these women has an inspiring story to share, and we can’t wait to showcase their achievements throughout the month of March on our Facebook page.

FACEBOOK PAGES: 105.3 RNB | 102.5 The Block | MIX 107.9 | Praise 100.9

Join us in celebrating these remarkable Women of Power!

