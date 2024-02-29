Watch: Rihanna & A$AP Rocky Star In Fenty Beauty Short Film ‘Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours’

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky star in Fenty Beauty by Rihanna’s short film “Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours,” promoting the beauty brand’s latest product. The acting pair served vintage looks in a Black and White film under two minutes. Check out the short film and learn more about Fenty’s new Lux Balm inside.

“She was a classy dame, but she had odd ways of showing her affection,” the narrator begins the short film. Rihanna prances about the home in a Black lace robe, looking for something to wear in Rocky’s closet.

“From leaving me out cold in the dark to stealing my heart and my stuff.” The narrator continues.

The film discusses how women infamously steal their partner’s clothing, but the same can’t be done for men to their woman.

“The male chooses his attire carefully,” the narrator adds. “Although the female’s choices are endless, she borrows from the male for her camouflage.”

Rocky doesn’t say much, but he flashes his pearly whites a few times and applies Fenty Beauty’s Lux Balm, which the short film highlights.

“Wait did I hear something ?” Rocky asks in the video.

The entire short (which is under two minutes), aims to solve the case of the missing Lux Balm. Their new lip balm that boasts instant hydration.

The official video description:

Keep your lover close but your Lux Balm even closer. “Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours” starring Rihanna and A$AP ROCKY transports us back to an era full of glitz N’ glam where lips speak louder than words.

This juicy, Barbados Cherry-powered lip balm brings dry, chapped lips back to life with instant hydration. Sleek and discreet, it’s mess-free and slips effortlessly into any pocket.

Fenty Beauty urges customers to grab the product at their website or at Sephora here.

How darling! We just love them.

Check out the short film, “Born to Steal: Yours, Mine, Ours,” starring Rihanna and A$AP Rocky below:

