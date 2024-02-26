How Important Was it For You to Have the Right Ally? | Urban One Honors

When you hear “Best in Black,” think of the best of who we are… in music, television and film, sports, politics and every other realm that Black culture has touched and turned up a notch!

The 6th annual Urban One Honors is no different. You can expect electrifying performances, empowering speeches, and unforgettable moments!

This year, we’re celebrating individuals whose remarkable achievements and significant contributions have left an indelible mark on our lives.

Ally proudly joins the show again as sponsor of the Entertainment Icon Honor. As part of the collaboration, we asked celebrities in attendance to answer the question: How important was it for you to have the right Ally?

Some of our favorite stars and network execs shared some insight into how allies impacted their journeys.

“I’ve had a lot of silent angels,” chart-topping songstress Muni Long said. “People who were speaking up for me and advocating for me behind the scenes.”

R&B sensation October London said having the right team really helps when you’re in the music industry.

Angie Stone, a veteran in the R&B game, added that it’s very important so that artists don’t make a wrong turn.

As TV One celebrates its 20th anniversary in 2024, network president Michelle L. Rice said she’s been fortunate to have allies at the company she’s been with since its launch.

“I have to say that I’ve been very fortunate within the company that I work to have allies in my bosses,” she said. “Cathy Hughes and Alfred Liggins really believed in me.”

We know that being an ally takes support, listening, advocating, sometimes self-reflection, and a type of energy that isn’t afraid to show up.

How did you know when you chose the right ally? How have they made an impact? Join the conversation online and share your thoughts with us!

Join us for this star-studded event, as we celebrate and showcase the Best In Black at the 6th annual Urban One Honors (check your local listings for show times)!

Ally is dedicated to economic mobility (specifically as it relates to the Black community) with programs like Moguls in the Making, Fintropolis, and collaborations with UnitedMasters/Earn Your Leisure.

For everything we do, we’re all better off with an ally. Visit ally.com to learn more.

