See Danielle Brooks’ Fabulous Fringe Moment At The 2024 Producers Guild Awards

It was the fringe for us!

Danielle Brooks reminded us of her glamorous style and jaw-dropping fashion sense this weekend – and we are here for it. The “Color Purple” star stepped out at the 2024 Producers Guild Awards in a bold blue and white couture dress.

With dramatic fringe, glitter, and ombre details, Danielle’s gown was a stand-out red carpet moment. I actually sent her pictures to friends, asking them to put their coins together to buy the dress for me.

I was motivated by Danielle’s couture moment, as I know many fashionistas were. So, let’s get into the details.

Danielle Brooks and her fabulous fringe moment lives rent-free in our heads.

Danielle served in a sapphire blue gown with stunning luxury design notes. It featured a sheer, sleeveless bodice, a bodycon-like fit, and a sparkly, fun fringe skirt at the bottom.

A fabulous blue and white ombre shawl brought matching drama to the look. Danielle wore her fur across her shoulders in pictures, playing with the accessory to bring fliry flair to her pics.

Styled by Jennifer Austin, Danielle completed her look with silver, diamond, and rhinestone jewelry, soft, romantic curls, and popping purple eye shadow. Rebekah Aladdin slayed Danielle’s makeup.

Danielle Brooks Rocks A Runway Look Worn At NYFW By Precious Lee, Showing The Market for Luxury Plus Size Fashion

Danielle’s fabulous fringe moment is fresh from Prabal Gurung’s Fall-Winter 2024 runway. In fact, fashion lovers saw the gown in motion just a few weeks ago during New York Fashion Week.

Supermodel Precious Lee – best known as the first Black plus-size model to appear on the cover of Sports Illustrated – rocked the look during NYFW. Her take on the glamorous gown focused on the ombre fringe fur – and made everyone gag as she sashayed down the catwalk (Danielle included).

Danielle’s selection of Prabal Gurung’s recent runway look shows the impact of model diversity in the industry and the obvious market for luxury plus-size fashion. Both Danielle and Precious look stunning in the ensemble, showing that curves belong in couture – on the runway, red carpet, and beyond.

See Precious Lee’s recent runway moment below.

