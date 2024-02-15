Music Legend Dionne Warwick Has Been a Leading Voice for Over 6 Decades | Urban One Honors

From the early 1960’s on, Dionne Warwick’s iconic sound set the bar in the music industry, and her impact is still prevalent today.

As a leading voice in music, Ms. Warwick’s career has spanned over 60 years!

The five-time Grammy Award-winner has sold over 100 million records and earned more than 60 charted hit songs.

Her legacy includes one of the most extraordinary examples of staying power the entertainment world has ever known, and as such, she will be lauded as our 2024 Urban One Honors Lifetime Achievement honoree.

Warwick’s first major release in 1962, “Don’t Make Me Over” kicked off 18 more consecutive Top 100 singles. A few of her chart-toppers include, “Walk on By,” “Anyone Who Had a Heart,” “Message to Michael,” “Promises Promises,” “A House is Not a Home,” “Alfie,” “Say a Little Prayer,” and “I’ll Never Fall in Love Again.”

She’s truly a trailblazer, marking several firsts for women throughout her career.

She became the first Black female artist to appear before the Queen of England at a Royal Command Performance, the first Black solo female artist of her generation to win Best Contemporary Female Vocalist Performance and the first female artist to win for the Best Female Pop and Best Female R&B Performance.

Three of her hits have also been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame.

But our Lifetime Achievement honoree’s legacy goes beyond music and entertainment; Dionne Warwick is a renowned humanitarian.

Her efforts include causes such as The Starlight Foundation, children’s hospitals, music education, as well as AIDS awareness, which she famously used her gift to record the 1985 hit “That’s What Friends Are For” with Gladys Knight, Elton John, and Stevie Wonder to support.

Ms. Warwick’s influence on the music industry continues. The world saw her 1964 hit “Walk on By” revived last year with Doja Cat’s very successful “Paint the Town Red,” single, which topped the Billboard Hot 100 for three weeks.

In the last few years, she’s also become one of the internet’s favorite aunties with her witty and very direct thoughts, typically expressed on Twitter (X).

TV One is honored to shine a light on Dionne Warwick, an entertainment gem, who’s impact has transcended generations at the 6th annual Urban One Honors… Cheers to our 2024 Entertainment Icon!

Like TV One on Facebook and be sure to follow us on Instagram and Twitter.

Music Legend Dionne Warwick Has Been a Leading Voice for Over 6 Decades | Urban One Honors was originally published on tvone.tv