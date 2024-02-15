Denzel Washington & Spike Lee Will Reunite For The First Time Since 2006’s ‘Inside Man’ In Akira Kurosawa Remake

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Denzel Washington and Spike Lee will reunite for the first time since the 2006 crime thriller film Inside Man. They are bringing Japanese filmmaker and painter, Akira Kurosawa’s film to a new audience. Read more details about Washington and Lee’s reunion project inside.

Variety shared that dynamic duo Washington and Lee are working on Apple and A24’s High and Low, which would be the fifth film they have created together. The pair began their filmmaking journey together back in 1990 with Mo’ Better Blues and the last time they collaborated was in 2006 for Inside Man.

Their upcoming film is said to be a “reinterpretation” of Kurosawa’s 1963 crime thriller of the same name, starring Toshiro Mifume. Both versions are based on the novel King’s Ransom by Ed McBain, which follows a businessman’s life becoming a shell of its former self after kidnappers demand a ransom payment.

Blavity shared that the script is by Lee and Alan Fox and developed and produced by A24, Escape Artists and Mandalay Pictures. The film will have a theatrical release via A24 before coming to Apple TV+. Producers include Escape Artists’ Todd Black and Mandalay Pictures’ Michael Berman. Lee will executively produce via his company 40 Acres And A Mule Filmworks with Mandalay Pictures’ Peter Gruber. Matthew Lindner, Chris Brigham and Katia Washington also executive produce for Juniper Productions with Mandalay Pictures’ Jordan Moldo as co-producer.

Lee and Washington collaborated on several projects before, including Mo’ Better Blues, Malcolm X, He Got Game and of course their last movie, Inside Man. It would also mark Washington’s latest project with producer Black, following their collaborations on Fences, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and The Equalizer franchise.

This is also Washington’s second venture with Apple Original Films and A24, following The Tragedy of Macbeth, which landed Washington his 10th Oscar nomination for Best Actor.

Washington is set to star in Antoine Fuqua’s upcoming film about Carthaginian general Hannibal. There are no updates on when production will start on this project, but it’s already built much anticipation amongst film fans.

We will keep you updated on what’s to come from Washington and Lee’s next film, High and Low.

