Ashanti, Monica, Missy Elliott And More Celebs Perform At The 2024 Tycoon Music Festival In Atlanta

The 2024 Tycoon Music Festival went down in Atlanta on Tuesday, and the stars showed up and showed out. From Ashanti to Monica, Missy Elliot, and more, the Tycoon Music Festival was full of good music and even better style.

The Tycoon Music Festival in Atlanta

When it comes to good times and even better music, the “A” is where it’s at. The 2024 Tycoon Music Festival took place Tuesday, Feb 13th, at the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, and it featured the talented Chris Brown and more prominent artists. Ashanti came through dripping with swag in an all-red look that featured a Balenciaga oversized shirt dress, a swanky ankle-length coat accented by fur-adorned cuffs, and a fur-lined collar. The singer topped the look off with red and black over-the-knee boots, sporty sunglasses, braids, and popping red lips.

According to the “Foolish” crooner’s Instagram stories, she performed some of her hit tunes at the festival and shared the stage with her boo-thang, Nelly, as they belted out a couple of their shared hits.

Monica blessed the festival with her fabulous presence and undeniable style. The Atlanta native gave us “Mob Wife” vibes in an ankle-length emerald-colored fur coat, matching over-the-knee boots, and a striking designer bag. She completed her look with long, gold curls and emerald eyeshadow. She posed with music mogul Missy Elliott, who ate in a Christian Dior jumpsuit that she paired with a Dior bag, sneakers, and bucket hat.

R&B heartthrob Tank was also at the festival donning an all-black look that accentuated his ripped physique. Check out the other celebrities who hit up the Tycoon Music Festival in style.

