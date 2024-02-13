Adam Alexander Previews the Daytona 500

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Super Bowl is in the books, which means the focus for most sports fans turns to the NBA, the upcoming NCAA Tournament, and baseball, as spring training opened on Monday. NASCAR also gets their season started this upcoming weekend, and as always, they begin their season with their version of the Super Bowl, the Daytona 500.

The Daytona 500 is one of the greatest spectacles in all of motorsports and is regarded as the most important race in the world, right up there with the Indy 500, and even some Formula One races. As we’ve learned over the years, you have to expect the unexpected, and even with a three-time winner like Denny Hamlin in the field, it’s not a lock that he will win the race, let alone even finish it.

Adam Alexander hosts NASCAR RaceHUb on Fox Sports One and is also the play-by-play voice of the Xfinity series, earlier today, he joined the Wes & Walker Show, to talk about why Denny Hamlin will be the favorite to win the Daytona 500 for a historic fourth time, why Chase Elliott is in need of a bounce-back season, and what NASCAR fans should be most excited about heading into the 2024 season.

