H.E.R. Impresses Fans With Her Guitar Skills During Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance

Usher electrified the crowd with his eagerly awaited Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on February 11th. Racing through a medley of his chart-toppers, the eight-time Grammy winner brought out Alicia Keys, Lil John, Ludacris, H.E.R., and will.i.am, creating an unforgettable performance packed with singing, roller skating, and jaw-dropping choreography.

One of the highlights from Sunday’s Halftime Show extravaganza is when H.E.R. took to the stage to perform the iconic guitar riff in Usher’s hit song “U Got It Bad,” a track that appeared on the singer’s third studio album 8701 in 2001.

Dressed in a black Stinson Haus ensemble, the 27-year-old star sent the crowd into a frenzy as she landed every soaring note in the electrifying riff. Then, the singer and songwriter launched into the classic guitar strokes heard throughout the R&B crooner’s hit song “Bad Girl.”

Shortly after H.E.R. made her unexpected cameo in Usher’s high-energy Super Bowl Halftime Show, Netizens rushed over to X, formerly Twitter. Users on the platform were stunned by the 27-year-old’s impressive guitar skills.

How did H.E.R. learn to play the guitar?

H.E.R.’s awe-inspiring guitar mastery should come as no surprise. The star, Gabriella Wilson, has been honing her impressive skills for years. According to American Songwriter, the 27-year-old singer began playing the guitar at seven. Her father, who played in a band for fun occasionally, taught her to play by ear.

“My father taught me how to play my first blues scale on a mini black-and-white Strat,” H.E.R. told Headliner in 2020 after she became the first Black woman to create a Fender signature guitar.

The star’s parents supported her passion for music and helped her cultivate her love for the craft throughout her childhood.

“I remember being nine in the grocery store with my mom, and “Boogie Oogie Oogie” by A Taste Of Honey came on, and she was like, ‘You should learn this!’ I told her it was a bass-driven song! She took me to Guitar Center that night and bought me a bass, and I learned to play,” H.E.R. recalled to American Songwriter in 2020.

“My parents have been huge supporters of my music goals,” she added. “I learned everything by ear and by watching the greats. And watching my dad.”

Sunday was a full circle moment for the “Could’ve Been” hitmaker.

On Feb 11, H.E.R. took to X to reflect on the significance of her Super Bowl performance with a throwback photo of her younger self singing the national anthem at a 49ers game.

“BANG BANG NINER GANG in honor of Niners at #superbowllviii here’s me at 11 singing the national anthem at 49ers game let’s get it,” she captioned the sweet memory.

She also beamed about the big career highlight on X.

“How it started vs how it’s going,” the talented guitarist and singer penned. “Who woulda thought thank you @Usher #SuperBowl.”

Usher’s Halftime Show performance was brimming with an impressive lineup of guests. Alicia Keys graced the stage to perform a duet of “My Boo” alongside the headliner. After Keys and H.E.R.’s stunned the crowd, will.i.am joined the Atlanta-bred artist onstage for “OMG” shortly before Ludacris and Lil John turned up the heat for “Yeah!”

We loved every minute of it!

What did you think of Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show?



H.E.R. Impresses Fans With Her Guitar Skills During Usher’s Super Bowl Halftime Show Performance was originally published on hellobeautiful.com