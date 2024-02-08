Fit Check: Must-Have Pieces From The Starter x MSX by Michael Strahan™ Super Bowl LVIII Collection

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Sports and pop culture enthusiasts assembled at Arthurs & Sons in NYC for a night of authentic Italian cuisine and the opportunity to mingle with an NFL legend while previewing The Starter x MSX by Michael Strahan Super Bowl LVIII collection.

Super Bowl LVIII goes down on Sunday, February 11, in Vegas, between the Kansas City Chiefs and the San Francisco 49ers. Whichever team you’re rooting for, do it with style in pieces from the Starter Super Bowl collection.

Upon walking into the establishment, I was greeted by Carl who was eager to greet members of the press, who came out to support the launch. It was my first time at Arthurs & Sons so I found my name tag and pulled up a seat to taste the iconic family-style food. The cozy Italian spot was the perfect backdrop to enjoy eats and the Vegas-inspired collection, which was on display.

According to a press release sent to HelloBeautiful, the collection is an “expertly designed to subtly reflect the aesthetics of the Vegas strip, featuring elements like iconic Vegas landmarks, neon lights, famous Las Vegas Strip landscapes, and casino motifs.”

While there are dozens of pieces, the Starter x MSX by Michael Strahan Super Bowl LVIII collection jackets are standouts in the collection, especially the leather joint (seen below).

“The collection includes sequin-bedazzled satin jackets, leather jackets, classic windbreakers, hoodies, and graphic t-shirts, capturing the spirit of Super Bowl LVIII in the lively setting of Las Vegas. Available at The NFL Experience Store at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NFL Las Vegas Store at Forum Shops Caesars, Fanatics/NFL Shop, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lids, WSS, and more.”

If you happen to be in Vegas for the big game, Starter is taking over the LIDS Store on the Strip at 3930 Las Vegas Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89119. This epic bash features an appearance by Method Man and Warren Moon and the opportunity to score the exclusive Starter SB58 Collection. Fans can enter the Starter raffle for two tickets to win tickets to the Wu-Tang Clan residency concert in Las Vegas.

Shop the Starter x MSX by Michael Strahan Super Bowl LVIII collection is available at The NFL Experience Store at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, NFL Las Vegas Store at Forum Shops Caesars, Fanatics/NFL Shop, Dick’s Sporting Goods, Lids, WSS, and more.

