Madame Tussauds Latest Beyonce Wax Figure Will Make You Roll Your Eyes

Madame Tussauds is the mastermind behind reimaging our favorite celebrities, but they missed the mark with their latest Beyonce wax figure.

In an Instagram post to the Madame Tussauds Blackpool page, the museum posted their latest muse, and it has us thinking, Harpo, who is this woman?!

Madame Tussauds butchers their latest Beyonce wax figure

“Let’s Dance! Our two BRAND NEW global super stars have arrived!

Queen Bey and Lady Gaga have landed in our Alist Awards Party and are bringing some serious red carpet vibes.

Get down to Madame Tussauds Blackpool this Saturday and be the first to see them in the (wax) flesh!” the caption read.

And of course, the comments did not disappoint.

One person wrote, “@mtblackpool NOPE WTF Do y’all even consult with these Celebrities and their team of people? Do you all have a person of color let rephrase this a Black or Brown person on your team? Who is that lady right here? Hell nah y’all stay getting brown and black people wrong ”

While another left a simple, “Nope, this ain’t it.”

Sometimes they get it right, most times they don’t.

Every now and then, the museum gets it right, but they’re notorious for missing the mark in cloning our faves. In 2021, Madame Tussauds in Germany unveiled a wax figure of Rihanna, but it looked more like her distant cousin.

And this isn’t the first time the faux Rihanna has been spotted. Also in 2021, Madame Tussauds Dubai showcased their version of the Bajan singer.

In 2015, Berlin showcased a holiday version of our favorite bad gal.

But this other Berlin version of Rihanna from the 2013 is almost unrecognizable.

And while they usually get it wrong, there are the rare occasions when the museum knocks it out of the ballpark. In 2023, Madame Tussauds in Vegas unveiled their first wax figure of Lizzo, and it was spot on.

What do you think? Does Madame Tussaud miss the mark with their wax figures?

