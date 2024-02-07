Gap and Dapper Dan Unveil Their Spring Western-Inspired Collection And We Are Here For It

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Gap and Dapper Dan have joined forces on a 22-piece capsule collection, and the pieces are dripping with swag!

Any fashion collection that Dapper Dan put his touch on, we want it! The fashion pioneer made a name for himself in the 80s and 90s as a swanky haberdasher who remixed designer looks for Hip Hop stars, street legends, and athletes. He birthed a monogram trend that luxury designer houses still emulate to this day.

Dapper Dan’s collaboration with Gap began two years ago with the DAP GAP logo hoodie that sold out within minutes of its release. It’s included in this upcoming collection in new colorways and has a multidimensional significance. “At certain points in history, the hoodie was used to represent the dark side of our culture. So, this partnership with Gap presents it in a way that shows you can wear a hoodie and be fly, be international, and elegant,” Dapper Dan said in a press release.

Gap X Dapper Dan Western Capsule Collection

Inspired by the original cowboy, the latest Gap and Dapper Dan collection features Western-style denim pieces such as a kimono jacket, a button-down shirt, a houndstooth jean jacket, and more. GapKids has two DAP GAP hoodies and a babyGap Brannan Bear styled in its own DAP × GAP hoodie.

“You’ll see every single piece of this collection was created with love and intention down to the updated logo stitched inside each garment. This collaboration is about bringing everybody together. We were some of the original cowboys. But we are also the faces of the world to come — we are the urban cowboys,” Dapper Dan expressed.

The capsule collection will drop in seven stores nationwide and on gap.com on February 9th at 9 a.m. PT/ 12 p.m. ET. The collection ranges from kids’ size 8 to adult XXXL and retails from $25 to $158.

Visit the website for more information.

DON’T MISS…

Limited Edition Dapper Dan X Gap Hoodie Sells Out In Minutes After Release

The History Of Harlem’s Fashion Icons

Gap And Dapper Dan Unveil Their Spring Western-Inspired Collection And We Are Here For It was originally published on hellobeautiful.com