105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The world of sports streaming is going to get simpler.

Spotted on The Verge via CNBC and Sports Business Journal’s early reporting, Disney/ESPN, Fox, and Warner Bros. Discovery are teaming up to launch a giant sports streaming service.

According to the reports, the unnamed standalone app will launch in the fall and stream different leagues and sports, and all three companies will have one-third ownership of it.

Speaking on the app, Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement, “The launch of this new streaming sports service is a significant moment for Disney and ESPN, a major win for sports fans, and an important step forward for the media business. This means the full suite of ESPN channels will be available to consumers alongside the sports programming of other industry leaders as part of a differentiated sports-centric service.”

Per The Verge:

It is poised to have sports networks including ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, SECN, ACCN, ESPNews, ABC, FOX, FS1, FS2, BTN, TNT, TBS, and truTV. The new service will air games from the National Football League (NFL), Major League Baseball (MLB), the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the National Hockey League (NHL), along with NASCAR, PGA Tour Golf, Grand Slam Tennis, and more. Disney Plus, Hulu, and Max users will also get the option to bundle the new service.

The Verge reached out to the three companies with a request for more information but didn’t immediately hear back. If and when this app launches, it sounds like a win because the sports streaming landscape is confusing, and flipping between channels to find the game or sporting event can be a hassle. Consider us curious about this mega sports streaming app’s appearance and how it will function.

ESPN, Fox, & Warner Bros. Teaming Up To Simplify Sports Streaming With One Giant App was originally published on cassiuslife.com