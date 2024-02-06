Listen Live
Michelob Ultra Presents ‘Hang Out with Wes & Walker Watch Party’

Published on February 6, 2024

Wes & Walker

Source: Michelob Ultra / Michelob Ultra

Join us for the Michelob Ultra Charlotte Hornets Away Game Watch Party with Wes and Walker at Graham Street Pub & Patio located at 400 South Graham Street _ Uptown Charlotte on Friday, February 9th at 7pm. Wes and Walker on-site and they will join the pre-broadcast on Sports Radio WFNZ from 7p-8p for Charlotte Hornets vs the Milwaukee Bucks. Game starts at 8pm. You’ll have a chance to win tickets to a Hornets Home Game!  Come and Hang Out with Michelob Ultra and Wes and Walker!

Michelob Ultra Presents ‘Hang Out with Wes & Walker Watch Party’  was originally published on wfnz.com

