Get The Look: Diana Shin And Ashanti Lation Break Down Coco Jones’ Grammys Glam

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Former HelloBeautiful covergirl Coco Jones is now a Grammy Award-winning artist, and we love that for her. The 26-year-old vocal powerhouse took home the “Best R&B Performance” award, and she did it in a gorgeous Celia Krithariot gown featuring a plunging neckline.

Jones pulled the elegant look together using L’Oréal Paris products, with hair by Ashanti Lation and makeup by Diana Shin.

Lation matched the classic glamor of the “ICU” singer’s dress with a hairstyle that would highlight her face. “Her hair, swept back into a classic, sophisticated, messy bun, accentuates her graceful neckline and frames her face beautifully, allowing her striking features to shine. This classic hairstyle adds a touch of refined grace, balancing the sparkling allure of her dress with a neat, uncluttered look that keeps all eyes on her radiant presence,” she explained.

Get the details on Coco Jones’ Grammys hair

First, wash and condition the hair to start with a clean and fresh canvas.

Next, use the L’Oreal Paris’ EverPure 21-in-1 Color Caring Spray to detangle the hair followed by the L’Oreal Paris EverPure Weightless Blow Dry Primer to prep and protect her before applying heat.

to detangle the hair followed by the to prep and protect her before applying heat. Go in again with the L’Oreal Paris’ EverPure 21-in-1 Color Caring Spray as needed, using it as a heat protectant during the straightening process.

Next, Ashanti used the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler at high heat and airflow settings with the soft smoothing brush attachment to blow dry Coco’s hair quick and efficiently.

Multi-styler at high heat and airflow settings with the soft smoothing brush attachment to blow dry Coco’s hair quick and efficiently. Once Coco’s hair was pulled back and the bun was constructed, Ashanti used the Dyson Airwrap Multi-styler at medium heat and airflow settings using the 0.8 inch Airwrap barrel attachment to create and curl the fringe pieces that perfectly framed her face.

Multi-styler at medium heat and airflow settings using the 0.8 inch Airwrap barrel attachment to create and curl the fringe pieces that perfectly framed her face. Finally, use the L’Oreal Paris’ Elnett Satin Extra Strong Hold Hair Spray to keep everything in place.

Get the details on Coco Jones’ Grammys makeup look

Shin was the talent behind Jones’ beautiful Grammys look. She was also inspired by the classic silhouette of the Celia Krithariot gown.

“I created a bronze glowy glam for Coco Jones at the Grammys using L’Oréal Paris products. I wanted to keep the makeup clean and beautiful to complement her glamour dress,” she said. Here’s what Shin used to create Jones’ flawless beauty beat for her monumental evening. SKIN: Bright Reveal 12% [Niacinamide + Amino Sulfonic + Ferulic Acid] Dark Spot Serum

Revitalift Derm Intensives 2.5% Pure Hyaluronic Acid + Caffeine Eye Serum FACE: True Match Lumi Glotion Natural Glow Enhancer in 904

Infallible Fresh Wear Foundation in 530

Infallible up to 24H Fresh Wear Soft Matte Blush in “Daring Rosewood” EYES: Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Liner in “Brown Denim”

Brow Stylist Brow Definer Mechanical Waterproof Eyebrow Pencil in “Brunette” and “Soft Black” LIP: Colour Riche Intense Volume Matte Lipstick in “Worth it” DON’T MISS… Red Carpet Rundown: The 2024 Grammy Awards

Get The Look: Diana Shin And Ashanti Lation Break Down Coco Jones’ Grammys Glam was originally published on hellobeautiful.com