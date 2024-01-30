NYFW Preview: What’s Happening, Where To Go, & Who’s All Going To Be There

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Fashion Girlies: This is not a drill!

New York Fashion Week – which takes place every February and September – is just ten days away. It is time to get ready.

Coming on the heels of over-the-top couture presentations, star-studded front rows, and gag-worthy runway shows in Paris, it is New York’s turn to set the trend. And we have a feeling the Big Apple will not disappoint.

As a fashion writer, I look forward to the season’s festivities every year. NYC’s already flooded streets are soon to be even more crowded with fashion lovers from across the globe. As you read this article, attendees are pulling out their finest furs, leather sets, sheer coordinates, bright bodycon dresses, and “it bag” accessories.

Spoiler Alert: Necks will be stepped on, girlies will eaten up, and styles will be slayed.

So, let’s get into a preview of what we know so far.

Who are we excited to see at NYFW? (The Hottest Black Designers, Celebrity Favorites, and Legacy Luxury Brands)

The NYFW February 2024 season runs from February 9 to February 14, showing what’s next in fashion and design while displaying up-and-coming fall and winter trends. The schedule is jam-packed with the events of a fashion lover’s dreams, including runway shows, close-up presentations, showroom appointments, industry workshops, and more.

According to the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Helmut Lang will formally kick off the American Collections calendar of NYFW, and celebrity favorite Thom Browne will end it. Produced by CFDA and IMG, NYFW’s full tick-tock boasts more than 70 designers, including some of the industry’s hottest brands leading the list.

We look forward to seeing Black designers Amari Cater, AnOnlyChild, Blackstock & Weber, BruceGlen, Diotima, Frederick Anderson, GVDS, House of Aama, Keeyahri, Kevan Hall, LaQuan Smith, Negris LeBrum, Nia Thomas, Omol, QOH Jewelry, Silver and Riley, Sergio Hudson, Theophilio, and V. Bellan. (Thanks to the Black in Fashion Council, this list grows more and more each season.)

RELATED: Meet The 10 Black Designers Featured In The Black In Fashion Council NYFW Showroom

Other luxury brands on our watch list include Alice + Olivia, Christian Siriano, Bibhu Mohapatra, 3.1 Phillip Lim, Brandon Maxwell, Carolina Herrera, Coach, Collina Strada, Dennis Basso, Michael Kors, Prabal Gurung, and Proenza Schouler.

NYFW is open to the public?! Yes! (Well kinda)

In terms of programming, this year’s New York Fashion Week will engage the public like never before. For the first time, NYFW features “NYFW Backstage,” an interactive activation taking visitors through the “behind-the-scenes” process. From hairstyling to dressing to photography, the activation will help fans see what happens before glamorous fits hit the runway. Public attendees can also try out for the runway in IMG Models’ Get Scouted Studio, refresh their hair at the Tresemme Style studio, and enjoy coffee from Bluestone Lane. Reservations for these public events open on February 5.

NYFW will also tackle industry-trending topics next month. A new panel discussion, “Roadmap to Size Inclusivity: The Next 10 Years,” looks to spark critical dialogue on diversity in sizing and accessibility.

In addition to fashion previews and talks, what also has insiders buzzing is the change of NYFW’s hub. Soho’s Spring Studios will no longer be the “official headquarters” for runway and presentations.

Activities will occur across Manhattan in three locations. Venues include RXR’s Starrett-Lehigh Building, 21Greene, and High Line Nine. I advise attendees to wear comfortable shoes because the show-to-show commute will be more challenging than ever.

So what’s next?

HelloBeautiful will be on location providing the rundown. We will capture the hottest beauty and fashion trends, behind-the-scenes content, street style, and relevant conversations throughout the week. Keep checking back for more details on designers to watch, how to survive NYFW, trends to incorporate into your closets, and more.

I repeat: Fashion Girlies: This is not a drill!

RELATED

12 Style Influencers Who Lit Up NYFW With Their Fierce Fashions

Toya Johnson and Reginae Carter Are Mother-Daughter Goals During NYFW

NYFW Street Style: These Fashion Girlies Slayed ESSENCE Fashion House

NYFW Preview: What’s Happening, Where To Go, & Who’s All Going To Be There was originally published on hellobeautiful.com