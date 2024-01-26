105.3 RNB, Def Jam, and Muni Long are helping you celebrate Valentine’s Day with the “‘Made For Me’ Valentine’s Day Flyaway”!!! We’re looking for the CUTEST COUPLE to win a special experience.
HOW TO WIN: The winning is easy; upload a picture of you and your boo thang to show us if you’re the Queen City’s cutest couple.
The winner will get a roundtrip for two to Atlanta on Valentine’s Day and tickets to see Muni Long LIVE at the Atlanta Stage Theatre on Wednesday, February 14.
Plus dinner for two and hotel accommodations on Valentine’s night. So, what are you waiting for? Register to win BELOW and show us you’re the cutest couple.
ENTER TO WIN:
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the United States residing within the Charlotte, NC, metropolitan area, who are 21 years of age or older. All Entries for the “Cutest Couple – Muni Long ‘Made For Me’ Flyaway” must be received by February 6, 2024. Subject to Official Rules.
Enter To Win: Muni Long ‘Made For Me’ Valentine’s Day Flyaway was originally published on theblockcharlotte.com
