‘First Step Toward Closure’: Ricky Cobb’s Mother Rips Minnesota Cop Charged With Murdering Son

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

The Minnesota cop who shot and killed Black motorist Ricky Cobb II during a 2023 traffic stop has finally been charged.

According to CBS News, Minnesota State Patrol Trooper Ryan Londregan was charged with second-degree unintentional murder, first-degree assault and second-degree manslaughter for the fatal shooting of Ricky Cobb over the summer.

All three felony charges were announced during a Wednesday press conference by Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty.

“Our hearts are with Ricky Cobb’s family today, who are grieving an unimaginable loss,” Moriarty said during the news conference. “I know that they are devastated and will continue to feel this loss for the rest of their lives.”

Cobb’s family along with their attorneys, released a statement after the charges were announced, thanking the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, but still grieving for the loss of their beloved son.

“Ryan Londregan stole my son from me,” said Cobb’s mother Nyra Fields-Miller, to NewsOne. “He gunned Ricky down my son for no reason while he was defenseless. Nothing can ever make up for that. But today’s decision is the first step toward closure and justice.”

“We want to thank the County Attorney’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension for their deliberate investigation and their continued transparency,” said family attorney Bakari Sellers. “This is an important first step for this family, for this community and for the cause of accountability and justice across America.”

On July 31, 2023, 33-year-old Ricky Cobb II was pulled over by state troopers on Interstate 94 in Minneapolis.

During the traffic stop, officers tried to arrest Cobb and take him into custody for allegedly violating a restraining order. As they tried to take him out of his vehicle, Cobb began to drive away and he was shot and killed by Minnesota State Trooper Ryan Londregan.

Dash camera and body-worn camera video of the incident, which was released by the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (MDPS), showed Cobb was pulled over for not having his rear lights on and, while three officers responded to the initial incident, Londregan was the only one to discharge his firearm.

According to the family attorneys, MDPS has said that “At no point on available video” is Cobb holding a gun.

“Today’s decision makes one thing absolutely clear,” said attorney Harry Daniels. “Police officers like this who act with brutality and reckless disregard for the law in Minnesota are on notice. Your day is done. Either the criminal prosecutors will hold you accountable or we will.”

SEE ALSO:

RIP Ricky Cobb: Minnesota Cops Who Killed Black Driver Could Finally Face Discipline

Minnesota Cops Who Killed Black Man During Traffic Stop ’Acted Recklessly,’ Lawyer Says

The post ‘First Step Toward Closure’: Ricky Cobb’s Mother Rips Minnesota Cop Charged With Murdering Son appeared first on NewsOne.

‘First Step Toward Closure’: Ricky Cobb’s Mother Rips Minnesota Cop Charged With Murdering Son was originally published on newsone.com