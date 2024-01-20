Tia Mowry Shares How Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Words ‘Inspired’ Her On Instagram

105.3 RnB Featured Video CLOSE

Tia Mowry is honoring Shery Lee Ralph with her latest Instagram post, and we’re loving it!

Over the weekend the 45 year old actress shared a touching post in honor of fellow actress Shery Lee Ralph where she opened up about how she has inspired her. Ralph is Mowry’s former Instant Mom costar and even though it’s been almost 9 years since their sitcom ended, Mowry is still finding inspiration in the 67 year old star.

In the sweet video, Mowry gave her millions of followers a behind-the-scenes look at her morning routine, filled with an indulgence of self care and a bomb skin care routing. But the catch is that the routine was soundtracked by Ralph’s 2023 Critics Choice Awards speech where she won the award for best supporting actress in a comedy series for her work in Abbott Elementary.

“I had the honor of working with @thesherylleeralph, where she played my mom in the show, Instant Mom, and her spirit truly shines through every moment you are with her,” Mowry wrote as the post’s caption.

She continued, “Her words have inspired me greatly, especially as I’ve been learning to prioritize my self-image over others’ opinions of me.”

Mowry then used the caption to reflect on how making peace with herself has helped her become proud of the person she’s becoming, writing, “At the end of the day, I’ve learned that I need to make peace with myself, and that may involve setting boundaries that other people may not appreciate. But as long as I can see my growth and be proud of the person I am becoming, that is all that matters ”

Check out the inspirational post below.

Tia Mowry is definitely not alone in feeling inspired by Ralph’s speech and many of her followers agree, taking to the comment section to stand in agreenance of the message. “The way I needed this message today. And that hand motion on the face to get that skin care in was A1 that’s self care,” one follower wrote while another simply wrote, “Yes and AMEN! .”

Queens recognize queens!

